New Garmin watches are available for you. That is, if you’re into health and fitness. There’s the Venu 2 Plus that can send texts and make calls and the Vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatch. The latter is a more stylish model that is said to blend function and fashion. Your choice between the two will depend on your need and style. Garmin truly knows the market and it constantly comes up with new options for the consumers. It’s starting the year right with these two so you can finally begin your fitness journey–for the nth time.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes with several health tracking features to monitor sleep, energy, stress, and pulse rate with the Pulse Ox1. For the ladies, there are specific health features and workout options available.

The new Garmin smartwatch comes with a nine-day battery life (max) and a bright AMOLED screen. You can take advantage of the voice assistant as it is compatible with a smartphone. You can also take calls and send texts using the wearable device.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is ideal for those with an active lifestyle, are on-the-go, and are always multi-tasking. The watch supports Bixby, Google Assistant, and Siri so you can do a lot of things and “talk” to it.

One interesting feature of this gadget is the Body Battery energy monitoring. It can tell you how “charged” your body is. There’s also the Health Snapshot that shows a two-minute window of your health report. Price tag reads $449.99.

Garmin Vívomove Sport



The Garmin Vívomove Sport can be a sexy choice for the stylish ones. The $179.99 hybrid smartwatch appears like an ordinary wristwatch with real ticking hands but has a hidden touchscreen display. It has health and fitness features and wellness tools similar to what’s inside the Garmin Venu 2 Plus.

The watch comes with built-in sports apps and GPS–everything you need to get started with becoming fit and healthy this year. It comes in different colors and accents.

The Vívomove Sport offers a hybrid design. It can be paired with a compatible device. You can expect a 5-day battery life. Just like the Venu model, this one can also let you answer to texts and calls. You can take advantage of the Garmin Connect app and other wearable apps.