Over the next few months, you’ll see all sorts of Star Wars-related products coming into the market as we gear up for the release of the last movie in the trilogy of trilogies in the movie franchise. Garmin is one of those brands getting in on the action and they have just announced new wearable devices inspired by this universe, particularly the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker. You get the Legacy Saga Series smartwatches featuring either Rey or Darth Vader and the Star Wars version of the vivofit jr. 2.

The Legacy Saga Series has the usual smartwatch features but with a Star Wars twist. You get health monitoring features for your sleep, respiration, and even energy monitoring as well as heart rate, menstrual cycle, stress, hydration, etc. There are also new on-screen workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga, Pilates, as well as create your own customizable workouts. For non-health features, you get smart notifications, safety and tracking features, and Garmin Pay.

Rey has become a Star Wars hero for the new generation and if you love her character, you can get the Rey Special Edition Smartwatch, a white leather band with the Jedi insignia engraved on silver. You even get the quote “Nothing is impossible” on the case back, character-themed watch faces, and a Jedi-themed Garmin Connect app experience. It has a 40mm watch case with an additional white silicone band and the battery can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. It will cost you $399.99 and it’s now available on Garmin.com.

If you’re more of the dark side, the Darth Vader Special Edition Smartwatch comes in a black leather band with Sith-red stitching and textured grey nubuck leather interior. It has his quote “Rule the galaxy” engraved on the case back and its bezel is inspired by his TIE Advanced X1 cockpit. The Garmin Connect app experience is Sith-inspired of course and the battery life lasts up to 8 days in smartwatch mode. The watch case is slightly bigger at 45mm but it costs the same at $399.99.

The vivofit jr. 2 fitness tracker also now has a new Star Wars theme with a specially designed band with related imagery. The activity band is water-resistant, can run up to one year on its battery, counts the number of steps and will show a Move Bar when it detects the user becomes inactive. It also uses gamified activities to get them moving. This new version has Star Wars-themed adventures, games, characters, etc. It is now available on the Garmin website for $69.99.