The ongoing IFA 2017 in Berlin is where device makers showcase all their latest new devices and gadgets, and Garmin is one of those that has unveiled several products aiming to catch the eye of a still wearable-hungry market. If smartwatches aren’t your thing but you still need to use a tracker for all your fitness and sporting activities, then the new GPS-enabled vivosport activity tracker may be the thing for you. It comes with the Elevate 24/7 wrist-based heart rate feature and a bunch of other useful tools for your active lifestyle (or if you’re trying to have an active lifestyle).

The vivosport has an always-on Garmin Chroma color touchscreen display and can last up to 7 days if in smartwatch mode but only up to 8 hours if in GPS mode. The ultraslim tracker is safe for swimming and showering and is optimized both for indoor and outdoor sports and activities like running, walking, biking, cardio, and strength training. It also has a stress tracker that measures your Heart Rate Variability and you will be able to see patterns so you can make lifestyle changes accordingly. It also has a Four-Fold Breath relaxation timer that will help you balance your stress.

It also has a LiveTrack feature (the only fitness band so far to have this) which lets you share your activity and location in real time to your loved ones, in case you want someone to know where you are at all times. They will receive a link to a webpage that shows the location of the connected device. This is important for those who are training alone and would like to be accountable to a family member or friend.

Vivosport also brings you notifications for emails, texts, calls, calendar reminders, app alerts, social media updates, etc. It’s available in the following colors: black/slate (small/medium and large), black/fuchsia (small/medium only) and black/limelight (large only). Suggested retail price is at $199.99.

