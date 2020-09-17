Our last major feature on Garmin was about a confirmed cyberattack. Services have been recovered so nothing to worry about now. The company is introducing a new product called the Garmin Forerunner 745. We’ve seen a number of Forerunner smartwatches in the past so when know this will offer the same, or even better, features and services. The new Garmin watch is meant for athletes and health enthusiasts who want to beat their personal records. It’s mainly for the serious runners and triathletes who want to see more details of their training data and more.

As an advanced GPS smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 745 offers reliable smartwatch features and on-device workouts. You can swim, run, or bike with the wearable device that can monitor your stats. It can also analyze your data so you can reach your fitness or record goals.

Check all the built-in activity profiles available whether for pool swimming, triathlon, or track running. The watch offers easy switching between activities with a single press of a button. This one is a follow-up to the Forerunner 735XT from years ago.

Garmin’s VP of Worldwide Sales said, “Tracking every sweaty run, bumpy bike ride and long swim, the Forerunner 745 combines the performance monitoring tools our athletes have come to depend on with new daily suggested workouts, as well as an improved recovery time advisor and wellness tracking features, to help runners and triathletes beat their personal best.” The smartwatch features training load, VO2 max, training status, and aerobic/anaerobic training effects. Daily workout suggestions are also provided to athletes so they can improve on their training load.

The watch can work with a Running Dynamics Pod or a compatible heart rate strap. It can measure distance, pace, stroke, and personal records while swimming. It can also track time seated and standing, left/right balance, power phase, and platform center offset while biking.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 can also tell the athlete when to rest and for how long, thanks to the enhanced recovery time feature. The watch can also look into your sleep and daily activities and all-day stress so it can also adjust your recovery time.

You can do more with the Garmin Forerunner 745 features like sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically, Garmin Coach integration, plan and download routes in Garmin Connect, music streaming, and a menstrual cycle tracking feature for the ladies. As with most smartwatches, this receives social media notifications and text messages, incident detection, assistance, and LiveTrack.

Garmin’s Forerunner 745 costs $499.99. That is not cheap but you know this isn’t like any ordinary smartwatch. Choose from these colors: Whitestone, Magma Red, Neo Tropic, or Black.