It’s finally official. The new Garmin fēnix 6 has just been announced. We’ve been waiting for an IFA 2019 launch but the company is excited about the new smartwatches. There are several variants to choose from depending on your style, needs, and preference. Every version is ready for an adventure with its GPS multisport features, design, and specs. It’s ideal for runners and for those into other physical activities. The Garmin Fenix 6 is mainly a health and fitness smartwatch that is ready for a number of physical activities.

Starting with the Fēnix 6X Pro Solar, this Garmin watch offers a bigger display, longer battery life, brand-new solar technology, and many new important features for people who like adventures. The GPS watch allows solar charging to you won’t have to worry about getting low-batt, thanks to the Power Glass. It comes handy especially if you’re outdoors.

As with most smartwatches, this one allows music streaming, color mapping, and different training features. It boasts a big 1.4-display readable under sunlight, and 21-day battery life.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and Sapphire multisport GPS watches are more comfortable on the wrist. They still have bigger 1.3-inch and 1.4-inch screens. Choose from the QuickFit nylon bands and silicone colors. What makes the Sapphire edition different is the use of other high-performance premium materials and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

All Fenix 6 series watches feature the PaceProfeature. It’s a new feature that helps track the pacing strategy of a runner and keeps it on track with grade-adjusted guidance. Runners can also take advantage of Garmin Connect Mobile and plan their runs on Garmin Connect.

Other special features include topographic maps for outdoor adventures and thousands of ski maps and golf courses. You can music stream from different music streaming services directly to your smartwatch. With the Power Manager, you can see how sensors and settings affect your battery. This way, you can make changes so you can extend battery life. Health features also include enhanced wrist-based heart rate tracker, Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation, heart rate for swimming, Body Battery energy monitoring, and Garmin Pay.

Garmin Fenix 6 series is on display during the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) trail-running event in France until September 1. Pricing begins at $599.99.