Garmin started the year with the Garmin Lily. It’s a smartwatch designed for women. It has the potential to be another bestseller but it may be overshadowed by the Garmin Enduro. The latter is best for serious athletes who want to improve their endurance as they try go farther and faster. It’s a new GPS multisport watch that comes with a long-lasting battery and boasts a durable and lightweight design. The wearable device offers more advanced training features plus power management modes that can be easily customized.

The Garmin Enduro doesn’t depend much on the battery to last long. It actually features a Power Glass solar charging lens that can make the watch last for up to 65 days or about two months. For the runners and athletes, take advantage of the performance monitoring tools and training features that will help you train and perform.

This Garmin Enduro ultra-performance GPS watch is described as “built to last”. It’s not only for the runners but also for the cyclists who’ve been wanting to have the “confidence that their watch has as much energy as they do”.

The Garmin Enduro GPS Watch Advantage

Garmin’s Vice President of Worldwide Sale, Dan Bartel, said: “And with Enduro on their wrist, ultraperformance athletes can focus on the competition instead of their battery life.” The fitness watch can even extend up to 80 hours with the solar charging feature. It can last up to 70 hours in GPS mode.

The next-level training features include VO2 Max to track cardiovascular fitness levels, ClimbPro for real-time details on the current and upcoming climbs, Rest Timer, Mountain Biking, Recovery, and Recommended Workouts. The Garmin Enduro is not cheap. It costs $799.99 for the Steel with Gray UltraFit Nylon Strap version. The other model, Garmin Enduro in Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with Black UltraFit Nylon Strap, costs $899.00.