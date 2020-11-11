Garmin is a leader when it comes to health and fitness trackers. We have tried and featured several wearable devices with the last one being the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition which is a special watch for hardcore professional gamers. Before it, there was the Garmin Venu SQ GPS watches that offer health features at a lower price, the Garmin Forerunner 745 running and triathlon smartwatch, and the Garmin Quatix 6 Marine GPS watch with specialized features. Today, we’re learning about a new feature that pregnant ladies will benefit from.

In Garmin Connect, a new feature for pregnancy tracking has been added. This will be very useful especially to first-time pregnant women who will be experiencing changes in their bodies. It’s important that changes in stress levels or heart rate are tracked so you can stay healthy always.

Garmin Connect’s pregnancy tracking will help a pregnant lady track her new condition. Pregnancy is an exciting time but it’s not always easy. With the special feature, you can now your body’s and baby’s progress week by week. Learn more about pregnancy, nutrition, and exercise.

The feature also includes symptom tracking, monitoring of blood glucose levels, and baby movement tracking. Feel free to set customized reminders like practice for Kegels or hydration goals. Track your weight, sleep, Body Battery, and activities with pregnancy tracking right on your Garmin smartwatch. The tracker can also inform you of other things like baby size and gestational age.

If you are using the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IG app, you can sync it with your Garmin Connect account. You can then lock and track your daily activities on your smartwatch.