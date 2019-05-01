Every woman (we hope) knows how important it is to track their menstrual cycles for several health-related reasons. For the past decades, we’ve lived with the manual calendar system but now that we have gadgets and technology to help us out, we should be able to make it work for us. Several OEMs have recently added menstrual cycle features to their devices and the latest one to do so is Garmin. Through an update on their Garmin Connect app, users of the brand’s wearables and smartwatches will now be able to use the Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature.

While there are of course other stand-alone apps that can help women with this particular aspect of their lives, for those who have Garmin devices, this is something that will be more convenient and, Garmin is hoping, more useful. Aside from being able to track their cycles, women can also get receive predictions for their period and fertile windows as well as educational content to help them manage through this regular (and sometimes irregular) periods (yes, that’s intended).

What makes Garmin’s Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature stand out from other apps as well is that you can customize your cycle tracking based on whether you’re regular, irregular, or already transitioning to menopause. Aside from tracking your daily physical and emotional symptoms, you will also be able to add notes making it a sort of menopause or hormonal journal. Because of this logging and tracking, you’ll be able to adjust your activities if you want to and for those who are trying to get pregnant, this is also a way to help you track when is a good time to, well, you know.

Garmin is proud of the fact that this new feature was developed for women by an all-women team, from engineers to project managers to the marketing team, so as to “authentically address” whatever it is that women actually need from such a product. The importance of tracking things like this is that you become more aware in the fluctuations in your sleep patterns, moods, eating habits, and if you use Garmin for training or exercise, even your athletic performance.

Those who have a compatible Connect IQ device, like the Forerunner 645 Music, vívoactive® 3, vívoactive 3 Music, fēnix 5 Plus Series will be able to get notifications right on their device. It will also soon be available to other Garmin devices coming soon like the fēnix® 5 Series, fēnix Chronos, Forerunner® 935, Forerunner 945, Forerunner 645, Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 Music