Garmin does it again. The name almost synonymous with GPS trackers and fitness wearables have recently come up with tactix Charlie. It’s a new GPS wearable device ready for rugged use whatever your outdoor activity is. Like any other health tracker, this one offers fitness training features and navigation. This is already the third version of the tactix but this one is made better with advanced performance, wrist-based heart rate monitor, and full-color TOPO mapping. The device is designed for consumers that need tactical functionality in their everyday lives.

The tactix Charlie follows the tactix Bravo and the fēnix 5X. It’s actually a combination of the two. It doesn’t run Android Wear but Garmin has it’s own system that brings “tactical and multisport features, enhanced mapping, and wrist-based heart rate in one watch” as per the company’s VP of global consumer sales Dan Bartel. The wearable device offers more advanced features like digital topographic maps, marine charts, 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and gyroscope. Of course, there’s the standard and reliable GPS and GLONASS support.

Garmin’s tactix Charlie is designed to withstand the test of time. It is scratch-resistant, has a black titanium rear cover plus stainless-steel buttons. The phone is 1.2-inch display with domed sapphire lens that is always-on and is readable even under the sunlight. The watch works with QuickFit bands so you can easily swap the bands depending on your style or mood–metal, leather, or silicone.

Other special features include a dual-positioning mode, night vision mode, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate1 technology, and Connect IQ integration among others. The watch will be available with a $749.99 price tag when it rolls out next quarter.

SOURCE: Garmin