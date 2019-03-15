Just when you think we have enough smartwatches out there, brands that make those devices will, of course, continue to make more. Garmin has been an established watch and smartwatch brand and to celebrate their 30th anniversary they have introduced a new line of premium smartwatches. The line is called Marq and there are five devices in the line – MARQ Aviator, MARQ Driver, MARQ Captain, MARQ Expedition and MARQ Athlete. It is actually a collection of tool watches with smart features and they also come with premium design.

All of the smartwatches in the MARQ series use premium materials and design elements but each with its own unique features. All of them are made from titanium making it lightweight but also has sapphire crystal formed under to make it durable. They all have always-on and sunlight-readable displays. They have the usual smartwatch features like GPS, built-in music storage, Garmin Pay mobile payment system, smart notifications, activity tracking, heart rate and pulse ox2 sensors.

The MARQ Aviator was created for aviators but can also be worn out of the cockpit. It has aviation maps, airport information, advanced safety features, and even Garmin cockpit integration. The GMT bezel will let pilots see two other time zones and the airport code on its watchface. The MARQ Driver meanwhile, from its name, is for the car enthusiast with data of over 250 race tracks around the world.

The MARQ Captain is meant for the mariners as it has a regatta timer bezel, coastal charts, port conditions watch, and all other tools that a sailor may need. The MARQ Expedition meanwhile has a built-in altimeter, barometer and compass, and real-time information on climbs like gradient, distance, and elevation gain. Lastly, the MARQ Athlete has a VO2 max and recovery time scale as well as other athlete-focused features and sensors to track workouts, measure progress, and fine-tune form.

The watches in the MARQ series have batteries that can last for 12 days in smartwatch mode, 28 hours in GPS mode, and 48 hours in UltraTrac mode. Prices will range from $1,500-$2,500 and they will be available in the second quarter of 2019.

SOURCE: Garmin