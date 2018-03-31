This GameSir X1 BattleDock is something you don’t really need but it can be a great addition to your collection of novelty items. While the industry is turning to wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, this special dock lets you experience using your old gaming mouse or mechanical keyboard to play with your smartphone. Okay, the idea sounds backward but it’s also a good way to introduce your kids and teach them how you started your geeky gamer life. Older accessories rely on USB so this GameSir X1 BattleDock works as a special docking station with USB ports.

Just prop your phone on the GameSir X1 BattleDock and you can relive the glory days of your youth. For $50, you get this dock with USB ports. You may be confused at first if you haven’t used the accessories for a while but everything will come back to you naturally.

The special dock is easy to carry around. It’s foldable in half and is light at only 10 ounces. It’s not too thick when folded so you can still keep it in your pocket. Other features include a 3000mAh battery, micro USB port, and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The accessory starts at $40. You can purchase from GameSir.com, AliExpress, and GeekBuying.

VIA: Liliputing