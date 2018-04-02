April has just arrived, people. Just like that and it is nearly the middle of the year. At this point, your day-to-day tasks can certainly become a routine, and you just might need some games to tide you over. So don’t feel guilty, we’re here to show you these new and interesting games. At Android Community, we’re committed to giving you new options for Android games that you can enjoy when you need to take a break from work, or when you’re on your daily commute. We want to help you out, mainly because we like games as well. Check these out.

DC Unchained

If you’re thinking what DC Comics’ answer is to Marvel’s Future Fight, now you have it here. DC Unchained is now officially available on Android, albeit in a bunch of select major territories for now. The global launch is definitely around the corner, but if you check out the download link below, you might just see that this game is now available for you. DC Unchained is an action RPG where you hack and slash your way through hordes of villains. You can also use DC’s super villains here, if you prefer it.

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor

If you’ve played any game in Bandai Namco’s Sword Art Online series before, then you will take to this new one – Sword Art Online: Integral Factor – pretty quickly. According to the developers, Integral Factor “features original and exclusive stories with all-new plot twists, new characters and monsters, as well as familiar faces returning from the beloved series, including Kirito and Asuna.” This will be your standard JRPG, so if you enjoy that type of game, then check this one out.

Marvel Strike Force

As if we needed any more encouragement to be hyped for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is making sure people remember the characters in the upcoming movie with yet another action RPG game. Form a squad of heroes, then prepare to kick the baddies out of the way. What could be more simple than that? If we’re lucky, the game might actually be a little fun as well.

Hitman: Sniper

The Hitman movies have found a good pop culture following that they’ve spawned a couple of games following the universe and storylines created in the movies. Hitman: Sniper is one of the more popular ones, and it is Square Enix’s take on those sniper games that are so popular on the Play Store. This will usually cost you less than a dollar to install, but for now is available free to play until April 4, so get downloading.

Heroes of Rings: Dragons War

Don’t be fooled by the overly generic fantasy-style title, you might just find a great turn-based RPG waiting inside this game. Heroes of Rings: Dragons War features a unique battle system, plus all the usual elements that come with an RPG which entails you to level up your characters and collect better gear. If you’re looking for something like this to pass your time, then give this game a try.

Death Squared

Death Squared is quite popular when it was released for consoles and PC in 2017. It is now available on the Play Store, which means Android users can finally see what all the fuss was about. This is a well thought-out puzzle game that includes both a single-player and co-op experience for its main campaign. If you like puzzle games, here’s one to add to your arsenal.

AR Toys: Playground Sandbox (ARCore)

We now try to feature at least one VR or AR game in our roundup, and one of them is AR Toys: Playground Sandbox. There’s nothing complicated about this game. You build your sandbox and AR environment. Place your remote control car in there. Drive away from the police. Simple and probably addicting at first try. Remember that this needs an ARCore-capable device to run.

COMING SOON

Getting Over It

Noodlecake Studios is apparently planning an Android port of the iOS game “Getting Over It”, and we’re excited. This is one of those physics games that will infuriate you because one small mistake will result in all your work lost – all in good fun, of course. Check out the video.