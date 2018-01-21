Just like that, the first month of 2018 is almost over. You’ve probably gotten into the groove of your daily grind, so that should mean that you will need some Android games to tide you over in between your breaks and to get you from one task to another. And you know that we pride ourselves in making sure that you never run out of interesting games to play, so here you go. Enjoy this weekly roundup of games we’ve collected for you.

Let Them Come

When you need a game that will give you less thinking and more shooting of monsters and baddies, then this is the type of game for you. Let Them Come was probably inspired by those movies where the lone good guy is stuck behind a machine gun, trying to protect himself from hordes of monsters coming his way. It’s like a nightmare version of Starship Troopers, only that hordes of monsters never end, and you have to adjust your weapons to the mechanics of the monsters coming at you.

Incredibox

Imagine that you control a group of beatboxers so that you can create your own tracks – and that’s pretty much what Incredibox is. You’ll need a good ear for loops and beats to find the right sequence of sounds. Happening upon a good order of beats will unlock new refrains that should improve the tracks you already have. You can share the tracks you’ve made with your friends, or improve your mixes so that you can get on the leaderboard for the top beats created.

Hero Academy 2

This is the sequel to the well-received Hero Academy from Robot Entertainment, and it still entails building a team of warriors and battling enemies on a map. Hero Academy 2 enhances the strategy gameplay with deck building and collectible card battle elements. If you’re up for some real-time turn-based battles, this game might be a good one to check out. It’s free to play, but expect in-app purchases here and there.

World of Warships Blitz

If naval warships turn you on, then look no further than World of Warships Blitz. This is a free to play game, so you can immediately download this game and enjoy its content. The gameplay revolves around controlling your own warship in PvP or cooperative battles. There is a campaign mode that allows you to take part in battles inspired by historical naval events. With those alone, this game should be a no-brainer download for those who like naval tactical battles.

Blocky Racing

If you’re still looking for that perfect Mario Kart clone for Android, then Nexx Studio has something for you to consider. This game is called Blocky Racing, and you can expect the same classic kart racing gameplay you’ve grown to know and love. Collect power-ups to unlock weapons to fire against the competition, or give yourself a shield to protect from weapons targeted at you. Your kart isn’t invincible, you’ll lose blocks as you take damage until your little kart falls to pieces. This is a fun way to spend your precious gaming minutes, so try this soon.

Mazit

Of course, this wouldn’t be a right roundup if we didn’t include a puzzle game for all you puzzle game fans out there. Mazit is a new puzzle game with the minimalist aesthetic that most millennials seem to love these days. The gameplay is pretty simple, swipe and the cube goes the direction you swipe. You have to bring the cube to the exit of the map, and each map level gives you more and more obstacles and challenges before you can get the cube to where you want it. It’s one for brain exercise, so go and download this.

Final Drift Project

The Play Store is replete with racing games, so you have to pick which ones would pique your interest. Final Drift Project does away with standard speed racing and gives you drifting. As with other racing games, you can pick your car, and you work through objectives available in the area where you are. Of course, these objectives are drift-related so it will take a bit more nuance to play this game. But if you’re tired of normal speed racing, this should be a bit more interesting.

COMING SOON

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

Square Enix is coming out with one of its Dissidia titles again, and this means that you will be able to play with favorite FINAL FANTASY heroes and villains and equip them with different weapons for battle. This new title will supposedly feature strategic turn-based combat between characters. The game is up for pre-registration over the Google Play Store. Pre-register for the game and you will get the chance to earn a special prize of up to 5000 Gems, the in-game currency, which will be given to all who pre-register if the pre-registration milestone is reached.

