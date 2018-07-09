You might be looking to update your games collection on your Android device. If that’s what you need, then we’ve got you covered. We’re taking our job seriously, and that is to give you new games for your Android devices. We’ll probably never be quite “done” with this, given the number of new games and great games that come out on a weekly basis for Android. If you’re the type who gets bored quickly, then new games might be the best thing for you. If you’re a gamer by heart, then these games listed here might be worth looking at. If you simply need a game to play for the few minutes while waiting for your next daily task, we won’t judge you, because the games we list down here are for everybody.

Play Disney Parks

We all know the drill, getting on a ride at any Disney theme park will mean that you have to stay in line for a bit. Worse, you might even need to stand in line under the heat of the sun. So Disney is out to make your waiting time a little less harrowing with the Play Disney Parks app, which promises to “turn wait time into play time” by giving users a selection of games, quizzes, and unlockable achievements while waiting in line at Walt Disney World. If you’re taking a trip to Disney soon, you might just need this.

Brawl Stars (soft launch)

Supercell, the uber-successful makers of hit game Clash of Clans, have put out a mobile multiplayer combat game called Brawl Stars on the iOS platform, and has been relatively successful. Now after a year of soft launch existence, Android may soon be enjoying this game. The devs have also released Brawl Stars to the Play Store, albeit in a soft launch version. This means the game is only available in a few territories, and as far as we know, these include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, Macau, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, and Sweden.

Dead Island: Survivors

So this game has been in beta testing for 2 years, which is a bit much, we think. But don’t worry, Dead Island: Survivors is now out on Android. For those who don’t know, this game is a bit different from the others in the Dead Island franchise – this one is a free-to-play zombie-themed tower defense game that also contains plenty of action RPG gameplay and base building. If that interests you, then this could be right up your alley.

The Horus Heresy (Unreleased)

Horus Heresy is a card battle game based on the popular Warhammer 40,000 universe. Build your deck, and take on other players in PvP battles. That’s pretty much what you’ll be doing, and the bonus here is if you are really into the Warhammer universe. The game is in open beta right now, so there could be some glitches, but it seems quite all right to pick up.

Old School RuneScape (Unreleased)

Nobody needs to introduce what RuneScape is – the granddaddy of MMORPG games. People have been talking about bringing the old school RuneScape game mechanism to Android, but until now, no major release has been made by Jagex. That could change after this open beta on Android, something that hardcore RuneScape fans might have been waiting for, for the longest time. You can join the open beta now, but remember that you need to have a RuneScape membership to join the open beta.

Diamond Diaries Saga

Are you a bit tired of Candy Crush already? Some of you might be, so King Games is releasing a new connect-three puzzle game called Diamond Diaries Saga. Of course, you would hope that there are some fresh ideas here, but you can’t expect the gameplay to change that much. You still have to connect three of the same items to wipe them off the playing area. Check it out if you’re looking for a new casual game to get into.

For Pre-Registration

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation Dx2

The title of the game might be a mouthful to actually say out loud, but SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation Dx2 has a big rep coming from the Japanese mobile gaming market. It looks like SEGA wants to test the international market to see if this title generates the same hype (and profits), so you might want to check it out. Pre-register below.

Asphalt 9

The Asphalt franchise is Gameloft’s long running car racing series of gams, and we have a new version coming in soon. If this is your type of game, you can pre-register for Asphalt 9 below.

