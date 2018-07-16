You might be looking to update your games collection, whether on your Android device or on another mobile platform. We know how game hunger feels, and if that’s how you feel right now then we’ve got you covered. We take our job seriously, pointing you to new games for your mobile platforms. And given the number of new games that come out on a weekly basis, we’ll probably never be quite “done” with this. We’re here to make sure that you’re informed if some great games come out. If you’re a gamer by heart, then these games listed here might be worth looking at. If you simply need a game to play for the few minutes while waiting for your next daily task, we won’t judge you, because the games we list down here are for everybody.

The Wizards – Trials of Meliora (Oculus Go, Gear VR)

If you’re hunting for new games to play on your brand spanking new Oculus Go, the The Wizards – Trials of Meliora might be the next best thing to get. The game is now out on the Oculus Store and is available for Oculus Go and Gear VR. Carbon Studio’s The Wizards is one of the more polished spellcasting games you can play in a VR headset, using gesture-based controls to summon spells and fight off waves of enemies across three settings. Check it out!

DOWNLOAD: Oculus

Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost

Anime adaptation Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost has found its way to Android devices in the international market after a successful pre-registration campaign. This game was originally available only in Japan and is based on the popular Bungo Stray Dogs comics and TV show. This new Android game is an RPG-puzzle hybrid with fling-based battle mechanics. If you’re feeling a bit anime right now, this might be a good game to pick up.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Star Ocean: Anamnesis

After a pre-registration period, it seems that Square Enix’s new RPG called Star Ocean: Anamnesis. To be clear, this game has been available in the Japanese market since 2016, but is only now seeing the light of day internationally. The game is in soft launch right now, and is available only in some territories. To check if the new RPG is available for you to download, check out the link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Nyjah Huston: #SkateLife

If you’re looking for a skateboard game that is closer to reality, this new “SkateLife” game might be for you. Think of a game with the legendary Tony Hawk, only this time, it’s Nyjah Huston. So get the game to be skating on your mobile, and in control of Huston as you skate and grind away on the beautiful streets of Venice Beach. If you’re looking for a quality skating game, this might just be the one for you.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Identity V

We don’t like horror games that much, but if you’re the type, then this one is for you. Identity V takes inspiration from Dead by Daylight, giving you a glimpse of 4-vs.-1 gameplay on mobile. The game pits four survivors against one hunter, and it follows the story of a detective who’s on the trail of a missing girl. If you feel like checking this out, click the link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

The Walking Dead: Our World

There are a lot of zombie titles around, but The Walking Dead is probably one of the more popular franchises around. The TV show is not reaching the heights it once did, but Next Games is willing to try augmented reality at this point to breathe fresh air into the IP. The Walking Dead: Our World game lets you fight zombies superimposed onto the real world via AR tech. The location-based augmented reality mobile game lets you defend your surroundings by fighting walkers on the streets, in the park, at home – basically wherever you are and whenever you feel like it. Does this sound like fun? Check it out below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Galak-Z: Variant Mobile

Back in 2015, developer 17-Bit released Galak-Z: The Dimensional for PC and PlayStation 4. This was an anime-inspired space combat game with roguelike elements. 3 years hence, and now we have Galak-Z on Android. Galak-Z: Variant Mobile is a great game to play. There’s thrust-based movement that allows you to jet around a level, and the combat is fun whether you’re doing melee attacks with your mech or blasting baddies with the laser in your regular ship. It’s great fun, so check it out.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store