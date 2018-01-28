If you’re asking how it happened that January is suddenly over and it’s already February just like that, don’t worry, we’re asking the same question ourselves. It seemed like yesterday, the year had barely begun, and now we’re one month into 2018. But don’t let that bring you down. As we say here in Android Community, a month wouldn’t be complete if we didn’t bring you new games to get yourselves into. So here are some games you might want to check out.

MapleStory M (Limited Beta)

Nexon has been trying to bring its popular MapleStory MMORPG franchise to Android for a while now. They started with Pocket MapleStory in 2015, but as you can see, that game has already been withdrawn from the Play Store mainly because its controls were one of the worst we’ve seen on an MMORPG game. We hope things change for the better with the new MapleStory M, Nexon’s new effort to come up with a MapleStory game for Android. It’s on limited beta right now, so you can test it out and see if it has potential.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

KIMs Lifeline

If you’ve ever wanted a game based on those “choose your own adventure” books you read when you were a kid, think of KIMs Lifeline as a text-based (read: chat-based) take on that mechanic. It’s addictive, and it’s a great story based purely on chat. Everything about the game appears in the form of chat messaging, and you get to make sense of what’s going on. It’s certainly a unique way of spending your free time. Believe us, you’ll like this one, and it’s free to play.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Meteorfall: Journeys

If you’re looking for a new “roguelike” RPG to play, we recommend Meteorfall: Journeys. You might be asking what a “roguelike” game is. This is a sub-genre of RPGs that combine turn-based gameplay with maps that are different each time you play the game. In that sense, the game will be like new each time you play. Oh, and the catch is permadeath – when you die in the game, there is no respawning. That’s it, you have to start over. With Meteorfall, there’s a deck of cards involved, and the mashup between roguelike RPG and deck building is too much of an attraction for us. Get this game for around USD$3.00, but the game is worth the price of entry.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Out There Chronicles – Episode 2

The second episode based on the Out There sci-fi saga and multi-awarded space exploration game is now out on the Play Store. Out There Chronicles is an episodic take on a prequel (of sorts) to Out There, which happens several million years before the main story of the space exploration game. Think of the game in the mold of an interactive novel where you get to decide what happens to your character. You have to spend USD$3.00 for this episode, and you may want to check out Episode 1 to complete the experience, which incidentally is available for free.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Flip: Surfing Colors

You may be interested in a snowboarding game that brings the huge snowboard halfpipes to famous cities and locations in the world. This is exactly what Flip: Surfing Colors is. Not only that, the game also lives up to its title as it renders these locations in bright colors. If you like the snowboarding, trick making, back and front-flipping ways of this sport, then you will enjoy this. It’s free to play, with IAPs.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

COMING SOON

Tekken Mobile

Tell us who among you is not excited about Tekken Mobile, and we’ll call you a liar. Any mobile gamer would be hyped knowing that Tekken is finally making it to mobile. It’s not out yet, but you can now pre-register at the link below. Boo yah!

PRE-REGISTER: Google Play Store

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omni

We wrote that this mobile game was coming to Android soon, and now we have a launch date. All you Final Fantasy fans get ready, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omni will be rolling out of the Play Store starting January 30. Are you excited about this?

Miitomo

This is a bit of sad news – Nintendo has decided to close down Miitomo, the Japanese gaming giant’s first Android game app (sort of). The announcement was made 2 days ago, saying that the app will be closing down May 9, 2018. Well, there’s a reason for this, and Nintendo really did not see any kind of engagement of the app by users at the levels they wanted. So sayonara, Miitomo.