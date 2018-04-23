It’s almost the middle of the year, and you might have already grown tired of the games you’re playing on your Android device. Well, no worries because we consider it our job to bring you new Android games that you can sink your gaming teeth into, as it were. Remember all work and no play is just no fun, so make sure that you are able to flex the muscles of your Android device to bring you some games that will break the monotony and routine of your daily grind.

Dragon Nest M

If you’re looking for an MMORPG that does not go by that irritating autoplay gameplay, then Dragon Nest M is for you. This game has recently been launched by gaming outfit Shanda, and the title seems to point to the Southeast Asian region, but there seems to be other global territories who can access the game as well. This is a 3D MMORPG, and it would seem that you’re going to do some real playing in this game.

The Room: Old Sins

This is the fourth game in the multi-awarded “The Room” series, and you have to get ready for another mind-breaking run of solving puzzles to get out of the room, because that’s what you have to do in these sort of games. Fireproof Games know what they’re about, and they’ve really mastered the art of making these games heck challenging and interesting. You’ll have to spend around USD$6.00 to get the game, but if you loved the earlier games in the series, this should be worth it.

Dynamite Headdy

If you like your SEGA Forever classic titles, then watch out because they have another one coming right at you. This time, it’s the 2D platformer Dynamite Headdy – a goofy game with a goofy storyline. You’re not getting into this game for the story anyways, but for the challenging platform gameplay. The game is free to play and is supported by ads, so you can casually dip into this game for short nostalgia-ridden game sessions.

God of War: Mimir’s Vision (ARCore)

So your phone has Google’s ARCore? That’s nice. Here’s a new augmented reality (AR) app you can play with. God of War: Mimir’s Vision is an AR app that explains to you the lore of Midgard, the world where the game God of War take’s place. Think of it as an AR companion app to the new God of War game that’s coming out. “Tap, zoom, and lock the map, then touch the points of interest to learn the lore behind this realm of many mysteries. Mimir, a man who’s seen it all, will guide you from The River Pass to The Mountain Peak, giving you a first look at this strange and foreboding world.”

Escape! Drone

This is a strange escape game. You play the father of a lost son who starts looking for his kid when he is suddenly shrunk by an unknown drone. Said drone brings you to a strange place and you have to start escaping the rooms you find yourself in – the puzzle gameplay is much like The Room. The game will cost you around USD$4.00, so expect a good one.

Sdorica Sunset

This one is a treat – Sdorica Sunset is an RPG at heart, but with puzzle elements. That said, the visuals are gorgeous and it looks like Rayark did a great job with this game. The gameplay is superb, consistent, and easily playable. Characters in this RPG have ample back stories that you can really get into. Over all, it already looks to be a great game.

