It’s been a busy week for all of us techies watching things unfold at the International CES. The event got us covering and checking out all sorts of smartphones and new smart devices. We’ve seen a barrage of smart speakers and more audio accessories powered mostly by the Google Assistant. We have a feeling 2018 will be a year of “smarter homes” but of course, we’ll never forget our roots in geekdom. It’s the weekend so relax, wind down, and enjoy these new Android games we’ve listed for you.

Skullgirls

Skullgirls is a new action game that features full RPG progression. If you’re a fan of such genre, you will find this one exciting and challenging at the same time. You will be collecting different characters that you can customize, level up, and evolve to make sure their potentials are maximized to the fullest. Your team of fighters will have to take advantage of synergies, blockbusters, and special moves you can use.

Jockey Viva Go

Jockey Viva Go is a new virtual horse racing game that can be played online. It’s multiplayer and is interactive so you can have all the fun with your friends and even strangers from all over the world. If you’re into such sport but don’t want the danger of getting addicted to horse betting, try this instead. Actually, you’re more of a modern-day stable manager so you need to know how to train and condition the horses for you to win and remain in the racing circle.

Overwatch League

You can know more about your favorite teams with this Overwatch League app. You will find it entertaining and enjoyable to check on teams, match schedules and alerts, watch live streams, view standings, and see team profiles. You’re part of this esports league so always check the news, look out for in-game analysis, set team profiles, and check interviews of your teams. You don’t want to miss anything and you surely won’t with this particular app.

Legend of Coin

This coin game revolves around one epic story. You will have to train and summon about 200 legendary monsters to join a battle where you can collect special coins and monster prizes. Fight the enemies as you add more prizes to your deck. It will be one tough battle but you have all you need to raise the ultimate and fiercest monster in this world.

Ashworld



This open-world action adventure is set in a post apocalyptic world. The challenge is for you to survive even with limited supplies and resources in a world filled with mutated animals, night-creatures, and hostile enemies.



Pukk

Help treasure hunter Pukk in finding more gold in Sweden. Yup, you’ll have to survive the cold in this runner game and try to avoid whatever obstacles are there. There’s a polar bear coming after you so be prepared and show it who is the boss.



DC UNCHAINED

‘DC Unchained’ is still on soft launch but we’re expecting it to be available for more gamers soon. Comic geeks are encouraged to try this new action where you will have to fight for the future of Prime Earth.



Star Wars: Rivals

This is a new action shooter that will allow you to relive your Star Wars fantasy. We know you want a more real-time PvP adventure. Finish off the competition and experience for yourself different rivalries like Finn vs. Captain Phasma or Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader. The enemy will strategize a defense against you so be prepared by assembling a great team of heroes from Princess Leia to Poe Dameron.



