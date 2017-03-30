It had to happen at some point, but it looks like Gameloft is going to be the first publishing and game development outfit to remaster a mobile original and re-release it to the same platform. This happened when the gaming company released the remastered “N.O.V.A. Legacy” game to the Google Play Store recently, and it’s got a few new tricks up its sleeve.

If you’ve been around Android gaming, you will remember Gameloft’s N.O.V.A games as their tribute to the Xbox favorite Halo. N.O.V.A. Legacy is a shoot-em-up, and highly enjoyable too. The new remastered game is a full remake, with better graphics, a speedier and more efficient UI, and a revised game storyline. But the really amazing thing here is that the installation file is a paltry 20MB. How the heck did they do that?

The game is even playable offline once the full installation finishes. Of course, there are IAPs and the energy meter which restricts your game time a bit – but you would expect that of any free-to-play game these days.

Check out the game from the download link below, if you want a shooter to pass the time with. 20 megabytes is a very small download for a quality game like this.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store