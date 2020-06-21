Game subscription services are pretty useful to people who have a lot of time to play games on their mobile devices or for those who would like to have an easier way to access games rather than subscribing individually. GameClub was launched last year but it was only available for iOS devices. Now it’s arriving for the Android gamers as well, making it “the only cross-platform premium gaming experience”. For just $5 a month, you get access to their “diverse catalog” of games.

A lot of mobile gamers prefer the free-to-play model nowadays but of course, the quality of games available is not always the best. People are reluctant to shell out money for individual games but subscription can be a work-around for that as it is “a healthier and less expensive way to enjoy games”. The titles that you will see from their library will not offer any additional cost or in-app purchases so the only thing you shell out for is the monthly subscription.

At launch, there are only 40 games available for Android, as compared to its iOS catalog with its 87 games. But they will be launching more games over the next few weeks. If you have both an iOS and an Android device, you can log in to the same account to enjoy the games, just like you would on Spotify or Netflix. You will be able to continue playing the game, regardless on what platform your phone is.

Some of their most popular games include Breach & Clear, Paint it Back, Spider: Rite of the Shrouded Moon, Legendary Wars, Monster Wars, Flick Fishing, Pocket RPG, Cursed Treasure 2. There are also games coming for the first time on Android like Flick Fishing, Puzzlejuice, Swap This!, Zombie Match Defense, ORC: Vengeance, Hackycat, Raid Leader, Wizard Golf RPG, Cubed Rally Racer, Return of the Zombie King and Potatoman Seeks the Troof.

The GameClub subscription is at $4.99 per month and it lets up to 12 people access it. They are offering a one-month free trial and is a cancel-anytime kind of subscription. You can download it now from the Google Play Store.