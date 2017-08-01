Before anything else, don’t confuse this with the popular Final Fantasy series by Square Enix. It’s not the Final Fantasy Legends II but rather a new RPG title from Noman Games. From the same team that delivered ‘Talisman: The Horus Heresy‘ last year, this new game lets you start your own adventures. Your journey is set in a dangerous land where monsters and traps are aplenty. Don’t worry as there are as many treasures to uncover.

Fighting Fantasy Legends will have you exploring Allansia with some gold and a sword. You can play through different gamebooks–Citadel of Chaos, City of Thieves, and The Warlock of Firetop Mountain–to get more rewards and become a Legend. It’s your goal to achieve a Legendary status.

You will be dealing with cards here so don’t be surprised if you see a deck of cards. From there you will witness different events, objects, and fiendish creatures. You need to power up by collecting more treasures wherever you are in the game. This one is based on Fighting Fantasy Books, a series that’s been turned into a card-based role-playing game.

Gameplay is different every time because of the numerous choices of elements, skills, and treasures. You will be meeting a lot of enemies so be prepared to take on them by using different attributes whether Luck, Skill, or Stamina. You really need to kill more monsters are you travel the region. Along the way, you will need different characters, earn titles, and fight against more foes.

Download Fighting Fantasy Legends from the Google Play Store