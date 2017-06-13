With the Game Optimizing Service running on a Galaxy S8+, Samsung has been known to push advertisements for the Lode Runner Classic game. One redditor shared his experience that he’s been receiving ads to his Galaxy phone about twice the past week. A certain ‘getrosed’ asked if others also experienced the same thing. He wants to disable the ads from popping up before they become more frequent and show more unwanted information

The redditor said there seemed to be no way of disabling the ads from showing but like anything, there is a way to go around it. You should be able to easily delete the notifications but it would be better if you disable them completely. Apparently, he is not the only one getting the same ad for Runner Classic. Others have also shared that they are getting the same marketing info.

There is indeed a way to go around it according to redditor AlexH1337. He shared that it can be disabled by going to the Game Launcher and choosing the three dot menu you see on the top right of the screen. Choose Settings and then disable marketing information. There may be instances that it is already disabled so it is suggested to display the game launcher app instead.

VIA: Reddit