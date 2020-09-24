Samsung has been promising regular updates for smartphones. It can and must be done if Samsung wants to stay relevant. It still is the number one mobile brand in the world today and we don’t think Huawei will overtake the company anytime soon. Samsung doesn’t need to relax though because the mobile arena is more competitive these days. A number of phone makers are coming up with premium flagship devices that are fairly affordable. The latest Samsung phone to get a software update is the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphone is getting an update the brings the eSIM functionality. Those who pre-ordered and already received their Galaxy Z Fold 2 can check and apply the software update. The eSIM option is supposed to be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but some phone owners don’t see it anywhere.

The eSIM functionality isn’t enabled by default but with the software update, it will be ready for use. The device has one SIM slot plus an embedded SIM. It is very similar to the original Galaxy Fold in this area. The embedded SIM option will be enabled only after the this software update just released.

The eSIM feature is beneficial for those who use two sims–each from a different carrier. Specifically, the software update is firmware version F916BXXU1BTIA. After the software update, you will now see the SIM card manager menu on the Settings app. This particular version also updates the camera app according to a changelog although we’re not sure what exactly are those enhancements.