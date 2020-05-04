When Samsung unveiled its second foldable display smartphone back in February, we knew that the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in three colors: Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold. The first two have been available for some weeks already but now finally, we’ll know when the third one will be available, at least in its native country. Pre-orders for the Mirror Gold variant have already started in South Korea and it will start selling by May 6.

Aside from being one of the first to get this golden version of the Galaxy Z Flip, those who will buy this particular color variant will get other perks too. They will get a coupon worth 99,000 won to buy the Galaxy Buds+ and also a 50,000 coupon to get some genuine accessories or wearables. There will also be various events like decorate your Galaxy Z Flip since the country has eased its lockdown the past few days.

In case you’ve forgotten some of the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip, it has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O foldable screen with Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+. There is a 1.1-inch cover display where you’ll be able to check the time, see your notifications, and also see your selfie previews. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+SOC processor and has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Camera-wise, you’ll get a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup on the outside with a 10MP front-facing camera on the inside. The fingerprint sensor is on the side and it is powered by a 3300mAh battery while supporting 15W fast charging and wireless charging. It has the usual connectivity features like GPS, LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It of course, supports Samsung Pay as well as Bixby 2.0.

You can pre-order the Mirror Gold edition on Samsung’s website (in South Korea of course) or at the 11th Street Samsung Digital Plaza. It will start to go on sale by May 6 and it is priced at 1,650,000 won or around $1,347. You can also purchase it through carriers Korea Telecom, LG U Plus, and SK Telecom.