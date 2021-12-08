The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offers a lot of personalization options both within the device itself and with accessories available in the market. Samsung and Disney previously announced a partnership for accessories for this smartphone although it was only released in Singapore. Now they are bringing even more Cover Straps, lanyards, and sticker packs from various Disney properties to adorn your foldable smartphone. The bad news for people that live elsewhere is that this is only available in Malaysia.

SAM Mobile shares that Samsung will be releasing these Disney accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a “new” market. This market happens to be another Southeast Asian country, Malaysia, and those living there will be able to add various accessories to their smartphone. These include Cover Straps, lanyards, and sticker packs with Star Wars and The Simpsons themes. There are also Cover Straps with Marvel and National Geographic-themed designs.

Previously, Samsung released Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and Marvel-themed accessories in Singapore through the Shopee platform. This time around, the accessories are exclusive to Malaysia. We have no word yet on whether it will eventually be available in other countries as well but the previous accessories remain exclusive only for Singapore until now so we might expect this new batch to remain the same. So if you really want to get your hands on these, best to ask someone from Malaysia to get them for you.

The Marvel, Disney, and National Geographic Cover Straps will sell for RM 79 or around $18. Meanwhile, the Star Wars and The Simpsons set which includes all the aforementioned accessories will cost RM 159 or around $37. If you’re a fan of any of these pop culture franchises, you have a Galaxy Z Flip, and you live in Malaysia or you know someone who lives there, you should get these accessories as soon as you can.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to be doing well in the market as it’s considered to be one of the most “personalizable” devices available. The cover display can show various wallpaper designs and can be synced with your Galaxy Watch. There are also around 49 color combinations that you can get with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.