For new owners of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 who also own one of the newer Galaxy Buds, it might have been a bit annoying that you could only use the app and widget for the latter if it was directly connected to the former. But it looks like there is a new update to the new smartwatches that fixed this problem as once you’re on the latest version of the firmware for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, the earbuds can easily toggle between your smartwatch and your smartphone.

Android Police reports that there is an update for the Galaxy Watch4 and also the Galaxy Buds that seemingly fixed this interconnectivity issue. The new smartwatch line, which runs on Wear OS and not Samsung’s own Tizen anymore came with an app and widget for your truly wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, those things were only useful if your earbuds were connected to your smartwatch directly. There are times though when you’re playing something from your phone and it would be better to control it from your smartwatch.

Now that the software and plugins are updated, the Galaxy Watch4 is able to detect the earbuds even if it’s connected to your phone. You’ll be able to use the touch controls on your wrist to skip a track or increase the volume or whatever it is you need to do with your earbuds without having to pick up your smartphone. This interconnectivity is one of the advantages of having various Samsung devices of course,

Your Galaxy Buds will now be able to intelligently switch between devices depending on what you’re doing. If your earbuds are connected to your smartwatch to play music and then you start playing a video on your phone, it will switch there automatically. This is probably one great thing about the new Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, aside from the fact that the new Wear OS partnership with Google is reaping dividends for them.

You can check the update for the new smartwatches but it should be there by now as well as the plugin updates for the Galaxy Buds, Buds+, Buds Live, and Buds Pro. Only the original 2019 Buds is excluded from the party. The new Galaxy Buds2 has probably received the update earlier as well.