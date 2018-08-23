There is much riding on Samsung’s new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch. Not only does it have a new name and branding, but the Korean OEM needs to get a win as both expectations and sales have fallen way behind with their past few releases. It’s still a little early to tell but based on the unboxing and first impressions of the smartwatch, it looks like they may have a potential win here. Pre-orders have ended today and those who ordered can expect their device to arrive soon.

At first glance, the Galaxy Watch seems to be shinier and chrome-y than previous wearables from Samsung. As shown when it was first unveiled, there are only two physical buttons on the watch and it of course has a touchscreen and a dial around the display, giving it a look befitting both a traditional sports watch and a more modern smartwatch.

Both the buttons and the dial seem premium as compared to the cheaper looking ones in other devices. The buttons have a tactile feel to it while the dial has a lot of “kadunks” that may serve several functions later on as you play around more with your Galaxy Watch. First impressions are really more about the look and feel of a product and all the functions and features will get more reviews later on.

The Galaxy Watch will run on the Tizen Wearable OS instead of the rumored Wear OS from Google. It has 5 ATM water resistance so you can use it for swimming and it has a heart rate monitor so you can use it for stress management as well with the Samsung Connected Health feature. It has NFC and Bluetooth Connectivity and if you connect it to your smartphone, you’ll have more capabilities.

It has a 42mm Rose Gold version, a 46mm Silver version, a 42mm Midnight Black edition, among others. It will be available in the market starting August 24 and you will have to spend $329.99 for the 42mm versions and $349.99 for the 46mm version.

VIA: SlashGear