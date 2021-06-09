A couple of weeks ago, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The two tablets entered the Android game with almost premium specs and affordable prices. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, specifically, has been highly-anticipated and good thing Samsung didn’t disappoint. We’ll know someday if it will still perform well if updates become less frequent. Samsung has recently updated its Android update and release schedule. Depending on how you’ll see it, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will only receive quarterly updates as opposed to monthly updates.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will also receive the same quarterly software updates. We think that’s already good enough but of course, we’ll understand if that’s not enough for some people. For tablets at such price points, the updates are more than welcome.

Samsung will be releasing quarterly updates to more devices including the Galaxy F52 5G. Some devices that receive the same quarterly improvements will now receive them biannually including the Galaxy View 2, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A70, and the Galaxy A60. It’s possible the phones are now on their last year of promised OS and software updates.

We won’t be surprised if next year, the South Korean tech giant tells us these phones will no longer receive updates. For the schedule provided, these are only security updates. Here are some Samsung Galaxy devices that will receive the same quarterly updates: Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51, and Galaxy M12. View the complete schedule HERE.