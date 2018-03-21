There are some industries where workers have to go outdoors and work in “adverse” conditions but would still need a device to keep connected or have some kind of mobile solution. Samsung has been creating devices that companies can use for their workforce that would need a more rugged tablet for those kinds of situations. The Galaxy Tab Active2 is one such device and it is now available in the US with its military standard durability and rugged outdoor features.

The Tab Active2 is MIL-STD-810-certified, which means it can survive extreme temperatures, excessive pressure, vibrations, and drops. It is also IP68-certifiied so it can weather both water and dust. Even the S Pen that comes with it is ruggedized and also IP68-certified. The tablet also comes with physical buttons so those wearing work gloves can still use it and even if the display is wet, it will still function normally. The batteries are replaceable so you can have back-up batteries to insert once the 4500 mAh main one is spent.

And since this tablet is meant for enterprise clients, it is IT friendly, having the Samsung Knox defense-grade security platform. Administrators can use Enterprise Firmware OTA to test updates before deployment. It also comes with an ecosystem of apps and services that can be used in various industries, like Fleet Management for logistics companies, Fast Scanning for Retail, and Asset Management solutions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 has an 8-inch display and is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz octa-core chipset. It comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. It also comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front shooter. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

