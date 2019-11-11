Niantic has been really busy the past few days updating the Pokemon GO, introducing the Pokemon GO Battle League and unleashing the Team GO Rocket Leaders. For Halloween, some special Pokemon were reunited. All is well until recently when a recent update to the Galaxy Store version of the game (version 0.157.0) that a Galaxy phone owner could no longer play two separate accounts from one device. That is one important change that limits a player. Before, a player can enjoy two accounts–one on the Galaxy Store and one on the Google Play Store.

Samsung, Google, and Niantic Labs may have missed this fact and so players were able to run two apps. Two apps could mean two accounts. It sounds too good to be true but apparently, the feature is being pulled out. After the latest app update from the Galaxy Store, players were no longer able to use the secondary account.

Players have expressed their disappointment by leaving one-star reviews. It is one inconvenience for those who have two or more accounts who usually use two copies of the app from two sources. Niantic Labs nor the Pokemon Go team or Samsung didn’t say anything about the change, leaving many people unhappy. But then again, it really shouldn’t be the case.

It’s still not the end though. You can still run two instances of the app on one device. Just install one inside the Samsung Secure Folder app and sign in to your account and then sideload an APK version within the Secure Folder.