Even though most of Samsung’s attention is on their Galaxy Note 9 as it’s the most recently released flagship, that doesn’t mean the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ aren’t getting updates and improvements. The latest software update to the original flagships are bringing improvements to its front camera which is always welcome for mobile photography enthusiasts. It also has the monthly security patch that we need as well as a “general stability of features” which we don’t really know what it means but it sounds good.

So the most important thing with this update is the improvements to the camera, which is always welcome. Well, if the update works properly that is. According to the changelog, the camera software improves the brightness of the faces in selfies where there is background lighting. This is important of course if you take a lot of selfies or groufies at the beach, at the park, or even at night in environments with a lot of lighting.

The update also brings the October security patch for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. If you don’t regularly update your device’s software, this is a big mistake as the monthly security patch that Android has promised is crucial to keeping your phones, well, secure of course. You’ll never know when a malware or phishing attack will happen so best to make sure your security patches are up to date.

The changelog also states improvement in the “general stability of features”. Usually they just mention bug fixes and stability so we don’t know if it’s just a new wording or this is something different. Either way, that’s the only detail we got anyway so we still wouldn’t know.

The Galaxy S9 update has started rolling out in Germany with the firmware version G960FXXU2BRJ3 and G965FXXU2BRJ3 for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. If you don’t want to wait, you can always get the firmware from the database of the source link. It’s 244MB so make sure you have space and stable connection.

