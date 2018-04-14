We recently told you about how the new Samsung Dex Pad can help turn your new Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ into either a productivity center or a media and gaming console. If you’re just still planning to buy the latest flagship device from the Korean OEM then you will be able to get this accessory for free if you purchase it from samsung.com. The deal is only until the end of the month, so you better make up your mind as soon as possible.

If you don’t know what a DeX Pad is, it’s an accessory you can attach to your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ to turn it into a sort of PC-desktop device, together with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. You place your smartphone on top of the pad (it was previously a dock station for the Galaxy S8 line) and tether it with a USB-C connection. The pad has a few ports at the back for HDMI, USB-A, and a USB-C charging port. Once connected, it will give you a desktop experience and you can even use your smartphone as a trackpad for navigation.

If you buy either (or both if you want) of the two flagships, whether it’s the unlocked or carrier version, Samsung will automatically add the DeX Pad to your cart and of course it will reflect $0. Normally it’s priced at $99.99, so that is a pretty sweet deal. If you like using your smartphone either for work or for leisure, but you prefer to use a bigger screen to make it easier or more fun, respectively, then this accessory will prove handy.

This deal however is available in the US only so if you’re outside of the country, you’ll have to ask someone to get it for you. The DeX Pad won’t be available for shipping though before May. But you need to buy the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ by April 30 to avail of this promo.

SOURCE: Samsung