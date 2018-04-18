There may not be that many features to highlight in the current Samsung flagship devices since it’s almost the same as the previous one, but the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ have the Super Slow-mo which lets you take dramatic, funny, and awesome videos at 960 frames per second. Now they are partnering with two of the most popular entertainment sites, Buzzfeed and The Dodo, to create “fun, entertaining, and highly-shareable” videos created using the slow-motion feature of the smartphones.

Over the next few days (or weeks), you’ll be seeing posts from the two sites on their social media with the hashtags #withGalaxy and #SuperSlowMo. They are looking at more than 30 pieces of content, which includes short-form content to how-to videos. Buzzfeed will be sharing “relatable everyday moments” while The Dodo, a digital media brand for animal-loving people, will of course be sharing “funny, emotive videos” of pets and animals that were “caught in the act”, all in the dramatic slow-mo that the smartphones are now famous for.

Aside from the 960 frames per second video capture, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ also have automatic Motion Detection so you can just set up your shot and then press the record button. You can also select from 35 different pre-set background music to make it even more entertaining. You can also choose from your own music saved locally on your phone. You can then choose to share it with three options: video on loop, reverse, or swing mode.

If you want to see what kind of content they will be coming up, you can follow Buzzfeed or The Dodo (if you haven’t yet) on their social media feeds, specifically Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also follow the aforementioned hashtags to check out the partner videos.

SOURCE: Samsung