Having a device that can lock on your exact location through GPS is pretty important, especially if you’re mobile or traveling or going somewhere that you’re not familiar with. So when your device has a malfunctioning GPS, it can be a bit of a hassle. It seems like owners of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 series are experiencing this problem as their devices have been having a hard time pinpointing the exact location. Unfortunately, so far, Samsung has not responded to complaints and so things are heating up, so to speak.

According to XDA Developers, there are several threads on Reddit and in other places detailing complaints from owners of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 saying that their navigation apps are failing to lock on to their location. Most likely, this is a GPS problem as apps like Google Maps are not able to track their location. A video shows that even though the owner is outside and driving around, the navigation app doesn’t seem to be working properly.

It seems like this issue has been going on for months but is now just reaching the boiling point as numerous complaints have been cropping up on various places. Some are saying this is because of an update that was rolled out earlier this year but it’s hard to say specifically which one. And since this is 2020 when almost everything is going to pieces, this isn’t surprising news.

What makes it even more frustrating for owners of these devices is that the issue has been around for months but there has been no response from Samsung. They have not acknowledged the issue, not even to say that they are looking into it and are coming up with a fix soon. That will definitely anger your customers especially those that really need navigation apps for work or just for life in general.

Hopefully they are already working on a fix even if they have not said anything yet. We’ll update this story in case there are new developments in the next few days.