If you think that Samsung is just solely pushing its new Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, you would be wrong. The earlier flagship is still very much in the mix, especially in emerging markets like India. But in order to make it more appealing, you will have to make the price difference between the old and new flagship much more significant. Samsung India slashed down the price of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ earlier this month and now they’re also offering a limited edition Burgundy Red variant for those who like their colors a bit more bold.

This color variant was previously available in South Korea, but now those in India will also be able to get this Galaxy S8, if they like the color, by April 13. Currently you can get last year’s flagship in India in three colors: Midnight Black, Maple Gold, and Orchid Gray. The bigger Galaxy S8+ won’t have this color though, so you will have to settle for the Galaxy S8 if you want a Burgundy Red smartphone.

The color is the only difference with this variant, so all the specs that you liked about the Galaxy S8, like its Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 12MP camera, etc, you’ll get here, but encased in a Burgundy Red body. Some say that the difference between this and the new flagship device isn’t that significant, so if you’re looking for something a little less expensive, then this should be good enough.

You can get the Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red edition for Rs 49,990. Indian mobile-first financial services company Paytm is also offering a cash back of Rs 10,000 at all leading retail stores in the country.

VIA: SAM Mobile