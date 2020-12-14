Over the weekend, more details and rendered images of the upcoming Galaxy S21 phone series have surfaced on the web. The mid-January launch appears to be really happening. That is earlier than usual as we’ve been saying the past few weeks. Much has been said about the three Galaxy S21 variants. The most interesting we’ve heard is the idea that the Galaxy S21 Ultra model will come with a stylus. A Galaxy S series phone with an S-Pen sounds interesting.

The rumored launch date is January 14. The announcement may only be earlier but the market release could still be in February or early March. We know this early reveal is possible because there will be no physical Unpacked tech event due to the still ongoing pandemic.

As usual, the Galaxy S21 phones will be available in key markets like South Korea, United States, Europe, and Asia. A 4G variant may still be released but we’re looking forward now to the 5G model. The 4G model may be ready in Brazil and other similar emerging markets.

When it comes to color and storage options, the Galaxy S21 may be ready in 128GB or 256GB in Pink, White, Purple, or Gray. The same memory options will be ready for the Plus model and will be out in Purple, Black, or Silver. Only the Ultra variant will get the Silver and Black and three memory options: 128GB, 256B, and 512GB.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra may support S-Pen tech. There have been talks the Ultra will allow stylus input but you may have to buy a separate S Pen according to tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24).