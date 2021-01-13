The flagship Galaxy S21 series is just a whisker away from launch (to be announced tomorrow) and trusted tipster Ice Universe has some last-minute news. The top of the line phone, most probably the S21 Ultra, is going to come with the most advanced optical zoom camera that you can buy on a smartphone. According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is going to feature a dual telephoto lens setup, one with a 3x zoom and 10x zoom.

As per Ice Universe, one of these lenses capable of 10x zoom levels has a niche telescope lens hardware that minimizes noise. Where a normal telephoto setup has to go through refraction five times, the lens on the Galaxy S21 reduces that to just two.

The fewer refractions retain the resultant image quality as there are negligible losses in detail. It would be safe to say that Galaxy S21 could bring a winning telephoto setup courtesy of this new innovation – one that’s never been seen in the smartphone arena before.

The 10MP lens in question will have an f/4.9 aperture, OIS, and a 240mm periscope telephoto zoom that’ll actually be comparable to the zoom levels of a mid-range DSLR. This sensor will come with 1.22µm pixels and dual-pixel autofocus resulting in true to life bright, clean photos.

Performance of the camera setup will be only known once it lands in the hands of pro reviewers as it is one thing having fancy hardware and another implementing it to do the required magic. With the Snapdragon 888 on-board, the Galaxy S21 is speculated to leverage the capability of the hardware and the advanced image processing AI on the chipset.