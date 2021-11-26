While the Galaxy S21 Ultra has one of the best smartphone cameras around, the problem is that the stock camera app only supports the primary and ultrawide cameras when you’re in the Pro Mode. The good news now is that the Pro Mode will now be able to support the telephoto lens as well. The bad news is that it’s not on the stock camera app but on a separate app called Expert RAW camera. Basically what you can do here is use all of the cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Pro mode.

According to SAM Mobile, the Expert RAW camera app lets you use the primary, ultrawide, 3x telephoto, and 10x telephoto cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Pro mode. While the ideal would of course to have that support on the stock camera app already, this is the next best thing. You will be able to take advantage of the smartphone’s flexible camera setup and explore the Pro Mode, one of the selling points for the flagship device.

With the Expert RAW app, you’ll also be able to do things like adjust the exposure value (EV), focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance. You’ll be able to do this even while shooting images and recording videos. You can also do things here that you are able to do on the stock camera app like adjust contrast, highlights, shadows, saturation, and tint. You will also be able to view the histogram of an image to check if there are areas underexposed or overexposed.

Aside from supporting all the lenses and cameras, the app also supports HDR and can save the photos in lossless JPEG and 16-bit linear DNG RAW formats in case you need to edit in software that may need those in that format. You can even directly open the RAW format in the Adobe Lightroom app by tapping on the dedicated button. With the Expert RAW app, you can capture images with lower noise, increased sharpness, greater details, and a wider dynamic range.

The Expert RAW app can only be used on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone as long as it’s running on the Android 12-based One UI 4.0. It’s still in beta but a stable version will be coming soon. It will also be released to the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy Tab S5e and other high-end devices from Samsung later on.