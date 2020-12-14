A January Unpacked event is more likely to happen now that we have several sources sharing almost the same information. The January 14 reveal may or may not happen. We’re actually just more interested now to know about the specs, features, and design more than the actual public announcement. A lot has been said about the South Korean tech giant’s next premium flagship series but more images are being leaked. Hands-on videos are also surfacing so we believe we are getting closer to the scheduled launch date.

The Galaxy S21 trio seems to be almost ready. We have seen some videos and images being leaked. One is a hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The other one is a comparison video of the Galaxy S21 Plus and the new iPhone 12 Pro. Obviously, the two will compete with each other.

The hands-on video somehow proves most of the things we already know. There is the new camera module design plus an almost bezel-less display. We still see a punch-hole camera in front so we can confirm the Under Display Camera technology will not be implemented yet.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 Hands-on Video below:

We’re still taking things with a pinch of salt but we believe this is how the Galaxy S21+ will look like. It appears to be made from plastic while the iPhone 12 Pro uses glass.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to be more expensive compared to flagships from Chinese OEMs so the plastic material may be disappointing. But then again, any premium flagship from Samsung is still worthy of anyone’s attention.

The bezels of the Samsung phone are really slim. The two are almost the same size. We doubt this one comes with S-Pen support because we know that one is reserved for the Ultra. Let’s wait and see for more related info in the coming days and weeks.