At one point in time, the global chip shortage threatened the existence of the long-rumored Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, and then it was speculated that the phone will only make it to select markets. Now, there is good news as recent proof shows the phone will have a global release, just like its predecessor. There’s a catch though, as the Samsung device will come in two different versions – one with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and the other with Exynos 2100 SoC.

The phone is expected to be announced next month, and contrary to earlier rumors of just the Snapdragon 888 powered guts, the device will have the Exynos version too. This is fueled by the Geekbench database leak which clearly showed the existence, and now Google Play Console listing full proofs the fact.

Android 11 powered Galaxy S21 FE will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED (Full HD+ resolution), HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have 8GB RAM and a triple-camera setup, along with the 32MP selfie camera on the front.

According to rumors the device’s Snapdragon 888 variant could be destined for North America, South Korea, and also the Indian market. On the other hand, the Exynos 2100 variant will be launched in Europe and some Asian markets.

Verizon has prepped the universal “quick start” guide for its carrier version of the Galaxy S21 FE – another indication the phone is around the corner. One insider passed the guide along to SamMobile, who generously posted for all the eager fans to have a look.

This is not the first time the phone has been mentioned in a carrier’s quick start guide. Cricket Wireless also had their Galaxy S21 Fan Edition mentions in the comprehensive quick start guide.

The only difference between the two – the Verizon’s guide guides the user through a very basic process to get started with Samsung and Verizon. Things like how to insert the SIM card or the process of logging out of the Verizon account.