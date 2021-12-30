The highly talked about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G seems to be available now in some markets. The South Korean tech giant has yet to make an official announcement of the product but we’ve been seeing several hands-on photos and product listings already. There was one unboxing video that is surprisingly still up. And today, we’re learning about a quick review of the upcoming Fan Edition. It’s simply a run though of the smartphone’s design and features but the video pretty much showed us almost everything to reveal.

South Africa-based YouTube vlogger MMMike said he picked up the Galaxy S21 FE the other day. He shared whatever he’s seeing on the screen. The design is unchanged from the Galaxy S21 series.

At the beginning of the video, we see there will be an under-display fingerprint scanner. It’s optical and not ultrasonic. The centered punch-hole cutout is still present for the selfie camera.

It’s been mentioned the phone runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Android 12 should be available for the device next year. The display offers 60 to 120Hz which is fast becoming a standard among flagship devices. There is no mention though if an adaptive option is available. With One UI 4, that will be ready and will hopefully improve battery life and performance of the 4000mAh battery. The latter offers fast charging speed that you can also set and even disable.

The unit reviewed is a Snapdragon version. That means it’s Snapdragon 888. Our source said it doesn’t get too hot. He got the phone instead of the Exynos Galaxy S21 to replace his Poco X3.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Review

The source said the camera specs and features are the same as the Galaxy S20 FE with the ultrawide, 3x telephoto lens, and dual recording among others. Checking on bloatware, the phone comes with the usual Samsung pre-installed apps. The ads are not available in his region but we’re guessing that fact will depend on the market.

The OLED makes it appear the screen is closer to the edge of the glass—compared to LCDs. The result is a more paper-like experience especially with the 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is slim and light and comes with premium look and feel compared to the old Poco X3.