Galaxy S20 series is one of the most lucrative smartphone options out there until the iPhone 12 series launches this fall, which will give Samsung a run for its money. Buying a flagship comes with the implied promise of smooth user experience along with bug-free updates that would bring out the capabilities of underlying hardware to the core. This isn’t the case lately with Galaxy S20 Ultra; users are experiencing issues with the latest April security patch. Now, that is not something you would expect after buying a $1,599 device.

The update in question is software version G988xXXU1ATCT which has now been taken off the air and is no longer available to download on the phone or via Smart Switch software for Windows and Mac. However, the update for Galaxy S20 and S20+ (both LTE and 5G versions) is still available which indicates major issues with the update for the Ultra model. This update was meant to fix some minor bugs with the camera module, instead, it brought a number of other issues to the device which were not present earlier. For example the presence of green tint on the display when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz or when secretly tweaked to 96Hz.

Majority of the complaints about this issue are coming from users who updated the patch and happen to have the Exynos 990 variant as opposed to Snapdragon 865 version. Users said that the green tint is apparent when brightness is lowered to 30% and affects apps like Samsung Pay, Camera, Calculator, PUBG and Chrome.

Another reported issue is the slow charging time with the 25W charger. It takes around 1 hour and twenty minutes now to charge from 0 to 100 percent as compared to around 60 minutes before the new update. Samsung has not yet said anything about the issue and removal of the update off the air, which means the company is aware of it. We expect there’s a stable update coming up soon.