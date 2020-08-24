Over the weekend, Samsung announced the One UI 2.5 update would be available soon. It’s the latest update before the company releases the One UI 3. Beta Program for the latter is now open in South Korea and the United States. This One UI 2.5 version can be expected by Samsung Galaxy device owners. No exact dates have been provided but it’s good to know that the company is making this announcement. Software and OS updates are important as they keep the device up-to-date with new features, enhancements, compatibility, and security patches.

Nothing is really surprising because Samsung regularly sends out updates especially to the premium flagships released in the past couple of years. Looking at the list, we find it interesting though that even the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are still part of the list.

Getting One UI 2.5 doesn’t necessarily mean Android 11 will be available in the future for older phones but you can look forward to significant improvements. The 2018 flagship smartphones aren’t old yet but there have certainly enhancements to the newer flagships revealed last year and especially this year.

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 update will roll out for the newest Galaxy premium flagship smartphones starting with all the Galaxy S20 variants: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 5G, and Galaxy S20. Apart from the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, last year’s Galaxy S10 series phones will also receive the same One UI 2.5 build: Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G.

The newly revealed Galaxy Note 20 will have the latest One UI. The previous models will also receive the same including Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Even the Samsung foldable phones will get the new One UI: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Please note the One UI 2.5 update won’t be the same on every phone. Some features may not be supported. The One UI 2.5 software is still Android 10. Generally, it will deliver the gesture navigation feature with third-party launchers, Audio Bookmark, better camera features, PDF-writing, and more improvements to Samsung DeX.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20’s One UI update includes the following: Pro Video mode, 8K@24fps video recording, and 21:9 aspect ratio video recording; Audio Bookmarks, Autosave & sync between devices, new template and background colors, and the ability to add handwritten text to typed documents, as well as, import and write on PDF files on Samsung Notes; and wireless Samsung DeX. The new Galaxy phones also feature Samsung Reminders and the option to see WiFi connection speed or share the password of your WiFi network.