The Galaxy S20+ is not the highest-specced Samsung flagship. The South Korean tech giant has decided to come out with an Ultra variant which has better cameras headlined by the 108MP primary shooter. Technically, it should offer the best in imaging and video recording but we just learned it’s not that superior if the subject is 960 fps video recording. The Super Slow-mo is not exactly a new feature. It’s been available since the Galaxy S9. What’s ironic is that this feature is better used on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+.

The 960 fps Super Slow-mo is also available on other Samsung phones including some mid-range models. It’s ready on the Galaxy S20 Ultra but there is some difference. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ can record slow-mo videos in 960fps and Full HD resolution while the Galaxy S20 Ultra can only capture HD Super Slow-mo videos at 480 fps.

What happens is that the phone enhances the video to 960fps digitally. Again, it’s nothing new because it’s also what the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ can offer. Apparently, digital enhancement from 480 fps to 960 fps doesn’t result in the ideal quality.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is not really capable compared to the Galaxy S20 and S20+. We can say the Ultra model is inferior but only in this area of super slow-motion video recording only. But to be honest, the untrained eyes may not be able to notice the difference.

Those who may see the difference are those into mobile photography like maybe the YouTube vloggers. The super sharp slow-mo videos at 960fps can be achieved with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. You can still go for the Galaxy S20 Ultra but only if you can go past the said digital enhancement.