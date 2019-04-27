Buying appliances and furniture for your room or your home can sometimes be a bit stressful as you try to imagine how it will fit in your space or the already existing decorations there. Over the years as our smartphones become smarter, we’ve gotten tools to help us with this particular problem. If you own the Samsung Galaxy S10 (and its variants), you now have tools through the power of its augmented reality (AR) services like Bixby Vision and the Quick Measure app.

Bixby Vision is more than just a cool thing you can power up on your phone. It can be useful if you’re redecorating or thinking of buying something new for your room. It has a home decor function which lets you position things virtually and see how it looks like “in real life”. Simply fire up Bixby Vision, choose the home decor function and point it to the area where you’re thinking of placing it. You can choose appliances and furtniture like sofas, tables, refrigerators, etc.

If you’re thinking of getting a Samsung home appliance, you can even check out a 3D effect. For example if you’re getting a ref, you can check out how the doors will open in your kitchen. They’ve also collaborated with online furniture company Wayfair, and when you see 3D content if you’re using Samsung Internet browser, you can take a look at it and virtually place it in your house.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, you’ll be able to make use of the Quick Measure app because of its 3D Depth Camera. It’s like a tape measure but on your phone as it can show you the height, width, and length of the object and so you’ll know if it will fit into your room or space.

No news yet though if these features will be available in other Samsung smartphones that support AR. But it will probably be available for future phones that will also have 3D Depth Cameras.