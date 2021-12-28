The One UI 4 Android 12 update has yet to be available on the Galaxy S10. It is is said to leave out Gear VR support. That is unfortunate to those who own a Galaxy S10 but we’re pretty sure getting Android 12 may be better. The One UI 4 Beta has begun in South Korea. This means the stable and final version may be available soon. The One UI Beta Program team said the updates are ready after hearing the feedback from the users.

The latest version isn’t perfect so expect some issues and errors. It is advisable you backup important data and files before installing the update.

Check if the FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) is available. You may also check manually under Settings> Software Update> Download & Install.

Some errors that have been fixed include those photos not being saved. Particularly those supposedly captured using the gallery or messenger. A previous error that slows down the system when a notification occurs has been fixed.

There’s also the AKG N400 connection error, frequent filter malfunction, Korean file name in My Files/Gallery app not being found. More issues may still be encountered but feel free to inform Samsung of the problem so they can work on the fix ASAP. Get the latest One UI 4.0 build so you can enjoy the Android 12 experience.