Samsung has just released a new fix for the latest fingerprint recognition issue. The much-awaited solution is finally out for the 2019 premium flagship Galaxy Note and Galaxy S10 phones. The software fix has been anticipated ever since new reports of the fingerprint sensor problem surfaced. The South Korean tech giant’s Galaxy S10 has already been blacklisted by some banking apps in the UK even after an official statement was given. We knew the bug would be fixed soon and we’re just glad it’s here.

The South Korean tech giant’s Galaxy S10 has already been blacklisted by some banking apps in the UK even after an official statement was given. Even the Bank of China pulled support for fingerprint payments. Meanwhile, the fingerprint payment verification function app of Alipay has suspended support for some Galaxy phones. We knew the bug would be fixed soon and we’re just glad it’s here.

Upon checking the Samsung Members customer support app, Samsung sent out an acknowledgment and apology to the Note 10 and S10 owners. An accompanying update is now available that will improve the biometric authentication. Specifically, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is the one with issues.

The problem was highlighted when a women from the UK reported that her Galaxy S10 could still be unlocked by her husband despite the biometric data registered on the phone. A quick explanatiion by Samsung said it could happen when some protectors with silicon cases are recognized. Samsung then advised the S10 phone owners to stop using the fingerprint recognition feature until a fix is ready.