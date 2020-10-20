According to the most recent patent filing, Samsung is visioning to recreate the smartphone’s internal speakers. South Korean tech company is looking at a possibility of future Galaxy smartphones with a speaker resonance chamber that can increase the sound quality and uplift the audio output significantly. This will be design-level modification, wherein the phone’s flexible display will partly fold forward to pop-up from the main housing to create space, which will function as the resonance chamber.

The patent for an ‘Electronic device having expandable internal space’ was filed by Samsung in February this year with the World Intellectual Property Office. On October 15, the 35-page documentation was published detailing how the company wants to make the speaker resonance chamber possible. The images used here are product renders created by LetsGoDigital and should not be confused for images shared in the patent by Samsung.

A smartphone basically features components sandwiched between the front and back panels. The internal speaker(s) are placed under the front panel along with the front camera, microphone, and other sensors. When the phone’s flexible screen makes an inward fold, the top part of the display and components under the front panel move.

The housing doesn’t move up with the flexible screen therefore an extra space is created between the two which can be used as resonance chamber to deliver the finest level audio quality. And when the premium sound is not required, the flexible screen can pop right down.

There is no word on when Samsung intends to mainstream high-quality audio tech-enabled smartphones. But we are presuming it wouldn’t be too long now considering the fact that Samsung already produces flexible displays for its folding smartphones, and now that screen technology can be used to enable completely new function of creating resonance chamber.