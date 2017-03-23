Apart from Samsung Galaxy devices, there’s another ‘galaxy’ we can mention–games that have the ‘galaxy’ in their name. Exploring the galaxy is something that we’d like to do but us humans are limited to go out there. We don’t think it will happen that easily in our lifetime. It may be long before we can fly through space and visit other planets or galaxies.

Of course for the adventurous, your imagination is your only limit. If you’re familiar with Galaxy on Fire, the game now has a new version and it’s ready for pre-registration. It’s already listed on the Play Store but downloading isn’t allowed yet.

The new arcade game is another challenge that will continue what Galaxy on Fire 2 ignited in you. Believe it or not, it’s been almost six years since it was released. We only remember Galaxy on Fire – Alliances being released in between those years.

In Galaxy on Fire 3 – Manticore, you are a fighter pilot that will need to journey through the sci-fi epic of a lifetime. You will probably experience some of the most intense space fights you can have in your lifetime.

Set in different environments, you need to show off your piloting skills in several missions. The enemies will go after you wherever you may go in space. Avoid the missiles, strike back, and fight through until you reach the boss missions.

Pre-register on the Google Play Store to get notifications about the Galaxy on Fire 3 – Manticore public release.