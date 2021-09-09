The fate of the Galaxy Note series may be bleak so this could mean a number of major changes may happen in the coming months. We recently noted it could be discontinued because the Samsung Galaxy Note trademark name was not renewed. That is a possibility but for older Galaxy Note models, software updates will have to stop at one point. The top mobile OEM is believed to be already slowing down updates for older phones. Specifically, the Galaxy Note 9 may be receiving the last update soon.

Samsung delivers regular software support to the consumers. It is perhaps one of the best in rolling out new features and improvements for the Android platform and even One UI.

It’s been three years since Samsung released the Galaxy Note 9 series. It will stop getting monthly security patches soon. The update schedule for phones part of the lineup has been updated.

To note, the Galaxy Note 9’s schedule has changed from monthly to quarterly after three years in the market. Support for other Galaxy phones like the Galaxy Note FE has ended. The Galaxy S8 Lite will also no longer receive support. It is recommended that you get a new phone if you own a Galaxy S8 Lite or a Galaxy Note FE.

Monthly updates are promised for the new phones: Galaxy A52s, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Quarterly releases will be ready for mid-range phones like the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and the Galaxy A03s. The Samsung Galaxy A10s has moved from quarterly to biannual.